Marcos orders lifestyle checks on officials amid flood control probe

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered lifestyle checks on all government officials as part of the government’s crackdown against anomalous flood control projects.

In a press conference on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Atty. Claire Castro said the lifestyle checks will be carried out by the concerned government agencies, starting off with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

“Hindi natin maikakaila na merong mga DPWH officials na sinasabing involve sa mga maanomalyang proyekto at malamang magsimula sila doon,” said Castro.

(We cannot deny that there are DPWH officials who are said to be involved in anomalous projects, and that’s probably where they will start.)

She said the Office of the Ombudsman, Commission on Audit (COA), the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), Bureau of Customs (BOC), and local government units (LGUs) may also launch independent lifestyle checks on various officials.

“Marami po tayong nakikita na maraming nagkakaroon ng luxury cars, malamang ay dapat din itong makita ng BOC kung ang mga ito ba ay bayad sa mga required taxes. Sa mga LGUs, kung makikita natin na ang mga contractors na ito ay napakalaki ng mga proyekto at kinikita, tignan nila kung naaayon din sa mga mayors permit or business permit na binabayaran. Sa LGUs, pati po sa BIR, gawin po nila ang kanilang trabaho at maginvestigate din sila,” Castro added.

(We are seeing many people acquiring luxury cars, and the BOC should also check if the required taxes for these were paid. As for the LGUs, if we see contractors handling big projects and earning large sums, they should check whether these are properly covered by mayor’s permits or business permits. The LGUs, as well as the BIR, should also do their job and conduct investigations.)

Castro reiterated Marcos’ commitment for an impartial and non-partisan investigation on the anomalous flood control projects.

“Hindi ito titigilan. Tatapusin niya ito bago matapos ang term niya,” she said.

(He will not stop this. He will finish it before his term ends.)

“Magdedemanda po talaga, sasampahan ng kaso ang dapat masampahan ng kaso. Walang sisinuhin, walang malapit sa puso kung sino man involved dito, sasampahan ng kaso,” she added.

(Cases will truly be filed against those who should be charged. There will be no favoritism, no exemptions -- even those close to the heart, if involved, will face charges.)

Since August 11, when the President revealed the initial finding in the flood control probe, Marcos visited and inspected a total of 11 flood-mitigating projects in Marikina, Iloilo, Bulacan, and Benguet.

On August 20, following an inspection in one of the ghost flood projects in Bulacan worth more than P55 million, Marcos said he is not only disappointed but instead “very angry.”

Marcos inspected the project based on a report lodged through the sumbongsapangulo.ph website, an online portal where the public can submit complaints about anomalous flood control programs.

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, August 27, Castro said 9,020 reports on alleged anomalous projects have been received through the online portal. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)