Marcos orders probe into Cebu flood control projects

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has ordered an investigation into flood control projects in Cebu province following the widespread flooding caused by Typhoon Tino.

In a press briefing Wednesday, November 5, 2025, Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said records from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) show that 343 flood control structures were constructed in the province from 2016 to 2022, while 168 projects were implemented from 2023 to 2025.

Of the 343 projects, two were terminated, while 55 of the 168 projects under the current administration are still ongoing, Castro said.

She added that the President wants to assess the quality and effectiveness of these projects, especially as Cebu has been placed under a state of calamity due to Typhoon Tino’s impact.

'Iyan po ang dahilan kung bakit po nagpapaimbestiga ang Pangulong Marcos Jr. dahil nakita niya po iyong epekto, may mga budget na inilaan para dito pero parang hindi gumagana," Marcos said.

(That is why President Marcos ordered an investigation — he saw the effects. Budgets were allocated, yet the projects appear ineffective.)

She also urged Cebu Governor Pam Baricuatro to assist in the investigation.

“Kaya mas maganda po kung siya po ay nagagalit. 'Yan din po ang nararamdaman ng Pangulong Marcos Jr., at kung mayroon pa po siyang mga alam, mga facts, mga data po si Governor para dito na mas makakatulong sa ating gobyerno para mapanagot, yan po ay welcome,” Castro said.

“It would be better if she cooperates. The President shares her frustration. If Governor Baricuatro has additional information, facts, or data that could help hold those accountable, it will be very welcome,” Castro said.

Baricuatro earlier expressed her disappointment on social media after massive flooding hit the province.

“P26 billion of flood control funds for Cebu, yet we are flooded to the max,” Baricuatro wrote.

In another post, the governor urged Cebuanos to remain calm and united amid the challenges.

Just last month, northern Cebu was struck by a magnitude 6.9 earthquake that claimed over 70 lives.

Castro said Marcos is set to visit the typhoon-hit areas in Cebu in the coming days to check on affected families and oversee the distribution of assistance. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)