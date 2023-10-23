Marcos orders probe into PH-China vessels collision in WPS

"He instructed the Philippine Coast Guard to conduct an investigation, as mandated by international maritime laws, into the events that transpired during the RORE mission to Ayungin Shoal by vessels of the China Coast Guard," the PCO said.

"The incident, brought about by dangerous, illegal, and reckless maneuvers by vessels of the China Coast Guard, caused damage to a Philippine vessel within our exclusive economic zone and is being taken seriously at the highest level of government," it added.

In a joint press conference following the command conference, PCG commandant Admiral Ronnie Gavan said he has already directed the PCG Palawan District to look into the extent of damage incurred by the Philippine vessels during the incident.

He said they aim to finish the probe within five days.

The Philippine vessels were conducting routine and regular rotation and resupply (RORE) missions to BRP Sierra Madre stationed in Ayungin Shoal when Chinese vessels tried to block them resulting in two collisions.

China said they are conducting necessary law enforcement as the Philippine vessels “intruded” the waters of Ren’ai Jiao in China’s Nansha Qundao.

Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro maintained that China has no legal right or authority to conduct law enforcement operations in the country’s territorial waters, which is within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone.

“This is a serious escalation of the illegal activities conducted by the Chinese government i9n the West Philippine Sea. In complete disregard of any norm or convention of international law,” he said during the press conference.

Teodoro hit China over its “ironic” proposal for them to host a code of conduct discussion after blatantly disregarding international law.

He urged the world to condemn China’s action in the WPS. (SunStar Philippines)