Marcos orders promotion of PH as premier paddling destination

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has issued a proclamation promoting the Philippines as a premier paddling destination and encouraging its adoption as a sport and leisure activity.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, on behalf of Marcos, signed Proclamation No. 699 on October 2, 2024, declaring the fourth week of October of every year as “Moving Forward Paddling Week Philippines.”

“For this purpose, the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) is hereby directed to lead, coordinate, and supervise the observance of the Moving Forward Paddling Week Philippines, and identify the programs, activities and projects for the celebration thereof,” a portion of the proclamation reads.

It also directed all national governments, including government-owned or -controlled corporations (GOCCs) and state universities and colleges (SUCs), to actively participate in and support the PSC for the effective implementation of Proclamation 699.

Marcos issued the order as the country is set to host the 2024 International Canoe Federation Dragon Boat World Championship from October 28 to November 4 in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, as part of the celebration of the 2024 Moving Forward Paddling Week Philippines.

The proclamation states paddling forward “symbolizes unity and strength in navigating challenges towards achieving progress as a Filipino nation, and embodies personal growth and development through constantly striving to push limits, overcome setbacks, and demonstrate resilience and dedication in the pursuit of excellence.” (TPM/SunStar Philippines)