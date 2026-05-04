Marcos orders roads reopened in Mayon-hit areas to ensure aid flow

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. assured on Monday, May 4, 2026, that the government is working to open all roads leading to and from areas affected by the unrest of Mayon Volcano in Albay.
In an interview with reporters, Marcos said the opening of major thoroughfares aims to ensure that necessary assistance reaches the affected families.
“We are working on opening all the thoroughfares para lahat ng kailangang pumasok ay makapasok. Lahat ng kailangang lumabas ay makalabas,” he said.
(We are working on opening all the thoroughfares so that everyone who needs to get in can enter, and everyone who needs to get out can leave)
“I think we will be able to say that the thoroughfares will be open today, huwag lang magbuga ulit,” he added.
Marcos ordered on Sunday, May 3, 2026, the immediate mobilization of government agencies to assist communities affected by ashfall from the ongoing activity of Mayon Volcano, particularly in Guinobatan and Camalig, Albay, especially in protecting public health, ensuring safety, and keeping roads and essential services accessible.
Road clearing operations to remove ash from major roads and ensure safe and continuous travel for residents and emergency responders has already started while N95 face masks have already been distributed to ensure public health.
The Department of Health also deployed mobile clinics and water stations to address respiratory concerns and provide immediate medical assistance, especially for those experiencing coughing, difficulty in breathing, and eye irritation.
Evacuation efforts are being implemented under the leadership of the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) and the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), with continuous monitoring and coordination to ensure the safety of residents in high-risk areas while the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is providing food and essential support to displaced families with thousands of food packs, ready-to-eat meals, and other relief supplies prepositioned across the Bicol Region.
As of May 4, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology (Phivolcs) said the Mayon Volcano, which is currently under Alert Level 3 or intensified unrest or magmatic unrest, had five volcanic earthquakes including four volcanic tremors and 411 rockfall as well as four pyroclastic density current signals over the past 24 hours with moderate plume emission to west southwest direction. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)