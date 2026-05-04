Marcos orders roads reopened in Mayon-hit areas to ensure aid flow

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. assured on Monday, May 4, 2026, that the government is working to open all roads leading to and from areas affected by the unrest of Mayon Volcano in Albay.

In an interview with reporters, Marcos said the opening of major thoroughfares aims to ensure that necessary assistance reaches the affected families.

“We are working on opening all the thoroughfares para lahat ng kailangang pumasok ay makapasok. Lahat ng kailangang lumabas ay makalabas,” he said.

(We are working on opening all the thoroughfares so that everyone who needs to get in can enter, and everyone who needs to get out can leave)

“I think we will be able to say that the thoroughfares will be open today, huwag lang magbuga ulit,” he added.