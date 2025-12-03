Marcos orders salary hike for military, uniformed personnel

PRESIDENT Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. has ordered an increase in the base pay of military and uniformed personnel (MUP), citing their crucial role in responding to disasters and safeguarding public safety even at great personal risk.

In a video message released Wednesday, December 3, 2025, Marcos emphasized the indispensable service of the country’s uniformed forces during recent natural calamities.

“Nitong nagdaang taon at mga buwan, hinarap natin ang mga hamon ng kalikasan — malalakas na bagyo, magkakasunod na lindol, pagputok ng bulkan, at mga pagbaha.

Sa gitna nito, naging matibay na sandigan ng bayan ang ating mga military at uniformed personnel o MUP,” said Marcos.

(“In the past year and months, we have faced the challenges of nature — strong typhoons, consecutive earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and floods. Amid these, our military and uniformed personnel or MUP have been a strong support for the nation.”)

“Bilang pagkilala sa inyong walang sawang paglilingkod, dedikasyon, at husay, ating itataas ang base pay ng MUP,” he added.

(In recognition of your tireless service, dedication, and excellence, we will increase the base pay of MUP.)

Marcos said the increase will be implemented in three tranches: January 1, 2026; January 1, 2027; and January 1, 2028.

It includes personnel from the Department of National Defense (DND), Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Bureau of Corrections (Bucor), and the National Mapping and Resource Information Authority (Namria).

In addition to the salary hike, the daily subsistence allowance for all MUPs will also increase to P350 per day starting January 1, 2026.

The President underscored that despite ongoing security threats, the presence and readiness of the military and police have ensured the safety of communities nationwide.

“Ang ating mga MUP ang unang tumutugon sa tawag ng tungkulin, kahit kaakibat nito ang mga banta sa kanilang kaligtasan,” he said.

(Our MUPs are the first to respond to the call of duty, even when it comes with threats to their safety.)

Marcos reiterated that the government bears the responsibility of protecting those who protect the nation.

“Naniniwala ang Administrasyong ito na ang mga nagtatanggol sa bayan ay nararapat ding protektahan ng pamahalaan. Makatarungang sahod at sapat na suporta — ito ang handog ng sambayanan sa ating mga tagapagtanggol,” he added.

(This administration believes that those who defend the nation should also be protected by the government. Fair salaries and adequate support — this is the people’s gift to our defenders.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)