Marcos orders strengthening of DSWD program from street dwellers

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to institutionalize and expand the implementation of the “Pag-abot Program” by taking street dwellers and other poor and vulnerable individuals off the streets and helping them to become productive members of society.

Marcos issued Executive Order (EO) 52 for the institutionalization of the program “for an enhanced and unified delivery of services to vulnerable and disadvantaged children, individuals, and families in street situations, through provision of social safety nets and protection against risks brought about by poverty.”

He said institutionalizing the program will ensure effective delivery of services toward addressing poverty and social and economic inequality in the country.

Under the program, the DSWD offers assistance packages that include transportation/relocation, financial aid, transitory shelter assistance, livelihood assistance and employment assistance to vulnerable and disadvantaged individuals, children, and families in street situations.

Among the interventions are psychosocial support, capability building of communities and local government units (LGUs), as well as community assistance.

Under the EO, an inter-agency committee will be created and it will be chaired by the DSWD secretary, with the secretary of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) as vice chair, to ensure alignment with the objectives and complementation of activities of various government agencies. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)