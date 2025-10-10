Marcos orders swift response after Davao Oriental quake

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has directed government agencies to ensure the safety of residents following the powerful earthquake that struck Davao Oriental on Friday morning, October 10, 2025.

In a statement, Marcos said that following his instruction, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, Office of Civil Defense, Armed Forces, Philippine Coast Guard, and all concerned agencies are now assessing the situation in the earthquake-hit areas.

He said these government agencies also immediately carried out evacuations in coastal areas, activated emergency communication lines, and coordinated closely with local governments to ensure that help reaches everyone who needs it.

“Search, rescue, and relief operations are already being prepared and will be deployed as soon as it is safe to do so. The Department of Social Welfare and Development is pre-positioning food and non-food items, while the Department of Health is ready to provide emergency medical assistance,” Marcos said.

“To our kababayans in the affected regions, please stay alert and calm. Move to higher ground and stay away from the shore until authorities declare it safe. Follow all instructions from your local disaster councils and barangay officials. Your safety is our top priority,” he added.

In a press conference, Philippine National Police (PNP) Public Information Office chief Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño said power interruptions and intermittent communication lines were being experienced in the affected areas, particularly in the Davao and Caraga regions.

“Para po sa road conditions nila sa Caraga meron pong isang daan doon ito po ‘yung Magsaysay Bridge (in Butuan City) na kung saan ito po ay impassable sa ngayon,” Tuaño said.

Tuaño said assessment is still ongoing, particularly on the damaged properties.

He added thst they have yet to receive reports of fatalities due to the earthquake. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)