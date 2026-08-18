Marcos orders thorough probe into Zamboanga school shooting

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, a thorough investigation into the shooting at the Ateneo de Zamboanga University, which resulted in the deaths of two students, including the perpetrator.

In a statement, Marcos expressed condolences to the families and the entire Ateneo de Zamboanga community over the tragic incident.

“Our schools are where we entrust our children to learn, to grow and to dream about the lives ahead of them. They must also be among the safest places in our country,” said Marcos.

“I have directed our law enforcement agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into this incident and to determine what more must be done to prevent another family, another school and another community from suffering the same grief,” he added.

The President assured that the government will work hand in hand with schools and communities to strengthen safeguards to protect students and ensure that they can pursue their education without fear.

On Tuesday morning, the minor suspect opened fire inside his school, the Ateneo de Zamboanga University in Barangay Lunzuran, killing a schoolmate from the 10th grade.

Police said the minor suspect used two weapons, a standard pistol and another fitted with a conversion kit to make it appear as a rifle.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla said the Grade 9 student livestreamed the incident on social media.

He said the minor suspect died after jumping from the fifth floor of the school building following the shooting incident.

Remulla said the Philippine National Police (PNP) is conducting a thorough investigation to establish the motive behind the shooting, determine the ownership and source of the firearm used, and find out how it was brought inside the school campus.

He said the PNP is also looking into whether there were security or procedural lapses that may have contributed to the incident.

The DILG expressed its deepest condolences to the families of those who died and assured the school community that authorities are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and ensure the safety and well-being of students and school personnel.

The agency also urged the public to exercise restraint in sharing photos, videos, and unverified information surrounding the incident, particularly content involving minors. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)