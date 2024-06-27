Marcos: PH has to do more than just filing protests vs China

THE Philippines has to do more than just filing protests against China over its aggression in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Thursday, June 27, 2024.

"We have how many? We have over a hundred protests. We have already made a similar number of demarches, so we have to do more than just that," Marcos said in an ambush interview.

"Kasi papatawag natin 'yung ambassador, sasabihin natin ito 'yung position natin, hindi natin gusto 'yung nangyari, and that’s it. But we have to do more than that,” he added.

(Because we will call the ambassador, we will say this is our position, we don't like what happened, and that's it. But we have to do more than that.)

Marcos made the statement after the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) sent another note verbale against China over the June 17 incident in Ayungin Shoal involving the China Coast Guard that resulted in a Navy personnel, taking part in a routine rotation and resupply mission to BRP Sierra Madre, losing his thumb.

He tagged China’s action as “deliberate and illegal.”

“Although there were no arms involved, nonetheless it was still a deliberate action and it is still essentially an illegal action that was taken by the Chinese forces,” said Marcos.

He said the Philippine government is in constant communication with Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian over matters related to the WPS.

“Well, we have called him many times. Well, the DFA (Department of Foreign Affairs) will have to decide to formalize that. A discussion with the ambassador... but we are actually constantly in touch with him,” Marcos said.

"We have made our position very clear; we have made our objections to some of the actions that were undertaken by the maritime forces of the PLA (People's Liberation Army). Also our objection, we have made it very clear not only to the ambassador but also to Beijing," he added.

The chief executive, however, did not elaborate the measures the Philippine forces will take to address issues on the WPS but Marcos earlier thumbed down proposals to announce schedule of Rore missions.

Marcos said the Philippines will not give up even a square inch of its territory, as he reminded troops to continue to exercise “greatest restraints amid intense provocation.”

He reiterated that the Philippines does not instigate war as its goal is to provide a peaceful and prosperous life for every Filipino. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)