Marcos: Plunder, graft raps vs. 8 lawmakers tied to DPWH projects

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Wednesday said the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) will submit evidence to the Ombudsman recommending the filing of plunder, graft, bribery, and conflict-of-interest cases against eight lawmakers allegedly linked to irregular flood-control projects.

In his latest public report on the government’s ongoing flood-control investigation, Marcos said the investigation has uncovered lawmakers who allegedly own construction companies with contracts in districts they influence.

“Mag-susumite po ng ebidensya sa Ombudsman and mag-rekomenda sila ng kaso ng plunder, anti-graft, bribery, conflict of interest sa walong congressman na may-ari ng mga construction company na may proyekto sa DPWH (They will submit evidence and recommend plunder, anti-graft, bribery, and conflict of interest charges against eight congressmen who own construction companies handling DPWH projects),” Marcos said.

The President, however, did not reveal the names of the lawmakers.

The President has been releasing periodic updates on the nationwide audit of flood-control projects amid concerns over overpriced contracts, anomalous procurement, and ghost projects.

The investigation covers billions worth of public works projects implemented over several years across multiple regions.

Marcos added that the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) has so far issued two freeze orders covering about PHP12 billion in assets believed to be linked to anomalous contracts.

These include aircraft worth around PHP4 billion, 3,566 bank accounts, 198 insurance policies, 247 vehicles, 178 real estate assets and 16 e-wallet accounts.

“Umpisa pa lang po ito… mas marami pa pong asset ang mafi-freeze (This is only the beginning… more assets will be frozen),” he said.

The President reiterated that the goal is to recover public funds lost to corruption.

“Ang pera ng taumbayan ay ibabalik sa taumbayan (The people’s money will be returned to the people).” (PNA)