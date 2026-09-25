Marcos postpones BSKE

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has signed into law the postponement of the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE), extending the term of office for all elected barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) officials from three years to five years.

Marcos on Friday announced in a Facebook post the signing of Republic Act (RA) No. 12326, moving the regular BSKE from Nov. 2, 2026 to the second Monday of November 2028.

“Ang dagdag na panahon sa panunungkulan ay dagdag na panahon para maglingkod. Sa paglagda natin sa Republic Act No. 12326, na nagtatakda ng limang taong termino para sa mga opisyal ng barangay at Sangguniang Kabataan, malinaw ang ating inaasahan sa ating mga kasalukuyang opisyal (The additional time in office is additional time to serve. In signing Republic Act No. 12326, which sets a five-year term for barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan officials, our expectations of our current officials are clear),” he said.

“Gamitin ang panahong ito upang mas pagbutihin ang serbisyo, tapusin ang mga nasimulang programa at mas tutukan ang pangangailangan ng bawat komunidad, pamilya at kabataan (Use this time to improve public service, complete programs that have already been started, and focus more closely on the needs of every community, family, and young person),” he added.

Marcos said the term extension for all barangay and SK officials is not an additional time in office but an “additional time to be accountable to the people.”

Under RA No. 12326 signed by Marcos on Thursday, elective barangay officials are limited to a maximum of two consecutive terms in the same position, while SK officials are limited to one term in the same post.

The next BSKE will take place on the second Monday of November 2028 and every five years thereafter.

Vacancies in SK membership will be filled through appointment by the city or municipal mayor, provided the appointee meets the requirements under RA No. 10742, as amended.

Vacancies in the SK chairperson post are excluded from mayoral appointments and must be filled through succession.

Due to the two-year term extension, incumbent elective barangay officials will be considered to have completed one full term.

Incumbents currently serving their final term will be ineligible to run for the same position in the November 2028 elections.

Incumbent officials will remain subject to ongoing or future investigations, while courts or competent authorities may order preventive suspensions during the transition period.

Concerned agencies are directed to institutionalize continuing training programs for barangay and SK officials to ensure program continuity and duty execution.

Unexpended balances from previous election budgets remain available as continuing appropriations for the Commission on Elections to fund preparations for the 2028 National and Local Election preparations.

RA No. 12326, which was made public on Friday, takes effect immediately after its publication in the Official Gazette or in a newspaper of general circulation. (PNA)