Marcos pushes wider SSS coverage, urges Filipinos to secure future

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Monday highlighted the government's efforts to expand social protection and strengthen financial security for more Filipinos through the Social Security System (SSS) and other benefit programs.

In his fifth State of the Nation Address (SONA) at the Batasang Pambansa Complex in Quezon City, Marcos said the administration is working to increase SSS membership, particularly among workers in the informal sector and the self-employed.

“Misyon natin na mas marami pang Pilipino ang makakasapi sa SSS, lalo na ang impormal na sektor at mga self-employed na tulad nila (It is our mission to enable more Filipinos to become SSS members, especially those in the informal sector and self-employed individuals),” he said.

Marcos said about 44 million Filipinos have been covered by the SSS since the start of his administration, including more than 80,000 drivers, vendors, gig workers, government workers under job order (JO) and contract of service (COS) and other members of the informal sector.

He also cited higher benefits for retired uniformed personnel, noting that their pension and subsistence allowance were increased beginning this year.

Marcos added that the 10-percent pension increase for SSS pensioners was implemented in June, ahead of the original September schedule.

For JO and COS workers in government, he said the administration has continued their services and granted additional compensation to help pay their contributions to the SSS, Pag-IBIG Fund and the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, along with other benefits.

The President also urged Filipinos to keep their SSS and Pag-IBIG contributions up to date to help secure their future.

“Kaya nananawagan ako sa buong sambayanan: huwag nating ipagwalang-bahala ang seguridad na handog ng SSS, pati na ng Pag-IBIG Fund (That is why I call on all Filipinos: let us not take for granted the security provided by SSS, as well as the Pag-IBIG Fund),” he said.

“Tiyakin po natin ang wasto at buwanang paghulog para sa mas ikakabuti ng ating kinabukasan (Let us ensure proper and monthly contributions for the betterment of our future),” Marcos added.

Marcos also welcomed the growing number of Filipinos availing themselves of insurance and preneed plans offered by the private sector, saying these serve as additional investments for the future. (PNA)