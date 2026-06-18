Marcos, Putin discuss expanding cooperation in trade, energy, food security

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin held a bilateral meeting in Kazan, Russia on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 (Philippine time), where they discussed expanding cooperation in trade, energy, agriculture, and food security as the Philippines and Russia marked 50 years of diplomatic relations.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Asean-Russia Commemorative Summit, highlighting efforts by both countries to deepen engagement amid evolving regional and global economic challenges.

In his opening remarks, Marcos thanked Putin, the Russian government, and the Russian people for their hospitality extended to the Philippine delegation and other Southeast Asian leaders attending the summit.

Marcos also noted that the meeting was particularly significant as 2026 marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Russia.

He acknowledged the efforts of both countries’ diplomatic missions in commemorating the milestone, citing initiatives such as a photo exhibition held in Moscow that showcased the history of bilateral ties.

Marcos underscored the importance of maintaining regular political consultations between the foreign ministries of both countries, saying these dialogues provide opportunities to identify new areas of cooperation.

As chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), Marcos also extended an invitation to Putin to attend the 21st East Asia Summit, scheduled to be held in Manila in November.

According to the Presidential Communications Office (PCO), the two leaders discussed ways to broaden cooperation across several sectors, with trade, energy, and food security emerging as key areas of mutual interest.

Putin highlighted the longstanding tradition of mutual respect between the Philippines and Russia and pointed to opportunities for deeper collaboration in trade, agriculture, and energy.

He also emphasized the importance of existing bilateral mechanisms, including the Joint Russia-Philippine Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation (JCTEC).

“Apparently, we are approaching the present threshold with an immense capital of mutual beneficial cooperation underpinned by good traditions of mutual respect and respect for legitimate interest of each other. Last year, bilateral trade exceeded $.5 billion. Of course, this is far from the limit. And of course, there is a good potential to enhance supplies of agriculture and energy resources,” said Putin.

Marcos cited the outcomes of the fourth meeting of the JCTEC held in Moscow last September, where officials from both countries exchanged views on structural issues affecting bilateral trade and investment.

While describing current trade relations as stable, Marcos said there remains significant room for growth.

“There are many potential areas that I think we should still open to explore and I think that the present level of trade, although it is steady, I think that this is — there is a great deal more that we can do,” he said.

The President noted that energy and food security emerged as common priorities during the JCTEC discussions, reflecting growing interest from both governments in strengthening cooperation in sectors critical to economic resilience.

Marcos also highlighted the business-to-business component conducted alongside the commission meeting, which allowed Philippine and Russian companies to establish networks and explore potential joint ventures.

Among the agreements signed were memoranda of understanding covering cooperation in innovation, retail products, cosmetics, food processing, and industrial collaboration. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)