Marcos, Putin push energy security, deeper ASEAN-Russia cooperation

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday underscored the importance of energy security, food security and economic cooperation as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Russia marked 35 years of dialogue relations during the ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit.

Speaking at a joint press briefing after co-chairing the summit, Marcos said leaders discussed practical areas of cooperation that would benefit both Southeast Asia and Russia amid continuing global uncertainties.

“Today, ASEAN and the Russian Federation commemorate 35 years of dialogue relations and we affirm our shared commitment to a partnership that remains constructive, forward-looking, and responding to the evolving needs of our people,” Marcos said.

He said ASEAN leaders and Putin exchanged views on strengthening cooperation in peace and security, trade and investment, food and energy security, science and technology, and people-to-people exchanges.

The Philippine leader highlighted the adoption of key outcome documents, including the Kazan Declaration 2026 and the ASEAN-Russia Comprehensive Plan of Action 2026-2030, which will serve as the roadmap for future engagement between the regional bloc and Moscow.

“These documents provide a comprehensive roadmap for expanding practical cooperation and delivering tangible results and benefits to our peoples in the years to come,” he said.

Energy cooperation emerged as one of the summit's major themes as leaders grappled with volatile global fuel markets and supply disruptions linked to geopolitical tensions.

Putin said ASEAN member-states and Russia agreed on the need to deepen economic cooperation, diversify trade and strengthen energy partnerships.

“Russia offers increased exports in ASEAN states of products with high added value, including fertilizers and medicines. Naturally, we'll continue to supply our Asian friends with food and energy, which are very high in demand,” Putin said.

He also highlighted Russia's readiness to cooperate with ASEAN countries in developing peaceful nuclear energy programs through state-owned nuclear corporation Rosatom.

The summit comes as governments worldwide continue to monitor energy markets following tensions in the Middle East and disruptions affecting global oil supplies.

Putin said ASEAN and Russia welcomed efforts to ease tensions in the region amid the reported peace agreement between the United States and Iran, expressing hope that stability would help normalize global energy and food markets.

“We expect the situation in the Middle East and in the Persian Gulf will stabilize, which will have a positive effect, among others, on global energy and food markets,” he said.

As ASEAN Chair, Marcos reiterated the Philippines' commitment to strengthening ASEAN centrality and ensuring that engagements with external partners contribute to regional peace, stability and prosperity.

The ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit also adopted a Joint Statement and Concept Paper on Energy Cooperation aimed at expanding collaboration in the energy sector between Russia and Southeast Asian nations. (PNA)