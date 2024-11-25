Marcos raises concerns over Duterte’s ‘criminal attempts’

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has expressed alarm over the “criminal attempts” following attacks launched by Vice President Sara Duterte against him, First Lady Liza Marcos, and House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

In a video message, Marcos said he will not let such threats just pass.

“Nakakabahala ang mga pahayag na narinig natin nitong mga nakaraang araw. Nandiyan ang walang pakundangang pagmumura at ang pagbabanta ng planong ipapatay ang ilan sa atin,” he said.

(The statements we have heard in recent days are disturbing. There was the profane cursing and the threatening plan to kill some of us.)

“Kung ganun na lang kadali ang pagplano sa pagpatay ng isang Presidente, papaano pa kaya ang mga pangkaraniwan na mamamayan? Yang ganyang krimimal na pagtatangka ay hindi dapat pinapalampas. Yan ay aking papalagan. As a democratic country, we need to uphold the rule of law,” he added.

(If plotting the murder of a President is that easy, what more for ordinary citizens? Such criminal attempts should not be ignored. I will stand against it. As a democratic country, we need to uphold the rule of law.)

On Saturday morning, November 23, an angry Duterte held an online press conference after the House committee on good government and public accountability ordered the transfer of detention of her chief of staff, Undersecretary Zuleika Lopez, from the House of Representatives facility to the Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong City.

Lopez was cited in contempt by the panel over alleged “undue interference” amid its ongoing investigation on the accusations of irregularities in the use of funds of the Office of the Vice President (OVP), as well as the Department of Education to which she served as the secretary from 2022 to August 2024.

During the conference, Duterte threw expletives and cursed against the Marcos couple and Romualdez for putting her staff in hot water amid efforts to destroy her name due to the Speaker’s supposed interest to run as president.

The Vice President then revealed that she had already talked to someone to hunt down and kill the Marcoses and Romauldez in case she is killed.

Duterte also slammed the House of Representatives for supposedly allowing Romualdez to use them to pin her down.

Marcos said, however, that the matter should have been long settled if only Duterte would answer legitimate questions from the lawmakers.

“Ang katotohanan ay hindi dapat i-tokhang. Tapos na sana ang usapang ito kung tutuparin lamang ang sinumpaang panata na bilang lingkod bayan ay magsabi ng totoo, at hindi hahadlangan. Imbes na derechahang sagot, nililihis pa sa kwentong chicheria,” he said.

(The truth should not be silenced. This conversation would have ended if only the sworn oath to serve the public by speaking the truth was upheld and not obstructed. Instead of giving a direct answer, the discussion is being diverted into irrelevant stories.)

“Labindalawang taon din ako nanungkulan sa magkaparehong kamara ng Kongreso. Batid ko ang kapangyarihan iginawad sa kanila ng taumbayan at ng ating Konstitusyon. Dahil dito, iginagalang ko ang kanilang gawain bilang isang independenteng sangay ng ating republika. Kahit ang buong executive branch, lahat ng mga ahensya, ay hindi nakakaligtas at parating sumasailalim sa kanilang masusing pagsusuri,” he added.

(I served for 12 years in the same chambers of Congress. I am aware of the power granted to them by the people and our Constitution. Because of this, I respect their work as an independent branch of our Republic. Even the entire executive branch, including all agencies, is not exempt and is constantly subjected to their thorough scrutiny.)

The President said he is still hoping that the matter will be settled peacefully and that the truth will come out.

Marcos said he will continue to work under his sworn duty and he will not let anyone pull the country down because of politics.

“Sa kabila ng mga pambabatikos, nakatuon ang aking pansin sa pamamahala. Ngunit hindi natin iko-kompromiso ang Rule of Law. Kailangan manaig ang batas sa anumang sitwasyon, sinuman ang tamaan,” he said.

(Despite the criticism, my focus remains on governance. However, we will not compromise the Rule of Law. The law must prevail in any situation, regardless of who is affected.)

“Igalang natin ang proseso. Tuparin natin ang batas. Alalahanin natin ang mandato na pinagkatiwala sa atin ng milyong-milyon na Pilipino. Magtrabaho po tayo sa ikauunlad ng Republika ng Pilipinas at para matamo ang Bagong Pilipinas,” he added.

(Let us respect the process. Let us uphold the law. Let us remember the mandate entrusted to us by millions of Filipinos. Let us work for the progress of the Republic of the Philippines and for the realization of the New Philippines.)

Duterte earlier said that the country has a President who does not know how to lead.

Although Duterte attended the first house hearing on the matter in September, she refused to take an oath, which is crucial in ensuring that a resource person is speaking the truth in legislative proceedings.

She said the proceedings will only be used to build up an impeachment case against her.

During the probe, it was noted that of the OVP’s P125 million confidential fund in 2022, P16 million was spent as payment for safehouses.

The panel is scrutinizing the acknowledgement receipts submitted by the OVP and DepEd to the Commission on Audit to justify its spendings.

It noted irregularities particularly on the dates and signatories on the liquidation documents.

According to COA, the OVP and DepEd submitted 787 acknowledgement receipts with unnamed signatories while 302 have unreadable names of signatories in 2023.

COA auditor Gloria Camora said many acknowledgment receipts were dated December 2023 but there was no particular date indicated.

However, at the resumption of the hearing on Monday, November 25, 2024, Duterte was present and took her oath.

The panel approved the motion made by House Deputy Minority Leader France Castro of ACT Teachers party-list for the extension of Lopez’ detention for five more days.

Lopez was supposed to be released on Monday, November 25.

Duterte argued that Lopez’s extended detention is “illegal,” noting that she should not be the one who needs to be punished for something she did not do.

One of the grounds that prompted the House panel to cite Lopez in contempt is for failing to observe due process when she ordered the relief of former Education Undersecretary Secretary Gloria Mercado.

Duterte noted that the approval of the resignation of appointed officials lies with the chief executive.

Antipolo lawmaker Romeo Acop said Duterte may seek a remedy from the court if she wanted to question their proceedings.

In response, Duterte answered in affirmative but she noted that she was just trying to help the panel.

“Tinutulungan ko lang kayo kasi napapahiya ang Pilipinas. Ganito ba ang House of Representatives?” Duterte said.

(I'm only helping you because the Philippines is being embarrassed. Is this really how the House of Representatives operates?) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)