Marcos raises fuel discount for PUJs, UV Express to P12/liter

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered an increase in fuel discounts for public utility jeepneys (PUJs) and UV Express vehicles from P10 to P12 per liter to help cushion the impact of rising fuel prices.

In a statement, the Office of the Executive Secretary said the increased discount is expected to boost the income of jeepney and UV Express drivers by P1,800 per week.

Executive Secretary Ralph Recto said the measure was approved during the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, where officials discussed ways to protect the country’s economy, prevent increases in commodity prices, and ensure continued support for sectors most affected by the conflict in the Middle East.

“As expected, our fellow Filipinos continue to feel the effects of the conflict in the Middle East. Work must continue, assistance must continue, and every sector must feel the government’s presence and concern,” Recto said in Tagalog.

The administration launched the P10-per-liter diesel fuel discount for eligible PUJ and UV Express drivers in April in response to the emerging crisis caused by the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

The discount covers up to 150 liters of diesel per vehicle per week.

In his fifth State of the Nation Address last week, Marcos said 93,000 public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers have benefited from the program.

The program has been extended until the end of August 2026, from its original deadline of the end of July. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)