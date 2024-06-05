Marcos raises need to boost PNP’s legal department

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. raised on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, the need for the establishment of a legal department within the Philippine National Police (PNP) in order to protect the welfare of the police officers against harassments and flimsy accusations.

In a second command conference with the PNP on Tuesday in Camp Crame, Marcos said the legal department will serve as the defense council of any police officer charged with various complaints.

“We’ll create an office, the legal office within the PNP who will be the defense council of any policeman who is charged with whatever complaint, crime. Mayroon at mayroon silang tatakbuhan kagad na abogado just to give them advice and it will be internal, so hindi na sila magbayad,” he said.

“Pag-aralan natin nang mabuti because ginagawang weapon, wine-weaponize ‘yung kaso. So, kapag nahuli ‘yung kriminal, huling-huli na, pero magaling abogado tapos walang kalaban-laban naman ‘yung ating pulis,” he added.

Marcos recognized the members of the PNP who dedicated their lives to doing well in the PNP, but cannot afford a lawyer, or seek legal services.

He said at certain times, PNP personnel are experiencing harassment from influential groups, leaving them no choice but to follow them.

“They can afford a lawyer so for one week tapos, tapos na. So we have to provide that kind of protection para naman ‘yung mga pulis natin, malakas ang loob na gawin ‘yung trabaho nila. Kahit tama ‘yung ginagawa nila, hinaharass sila,” Marcos said.

“Kakasuhan sila ng kung ano-ano, some of them are powerful figures. So, syempre, marami silang capability, maraming resources, maraming pera. Marami silang access sa mga sikat na abogado, kailangan mayroon din tayong pang depensa. Yes, we have to protect our people,” he added.

At present, the PNP has a legal service office but it is lacking lawyers to respond to the legal needs of police personnel.

‘Not a loyalty check’

In a press conference, PNP chief of the Public Information Office Colonel Jean Fajardo maintained that the command conference being presided over by Marcos in the PNP is not a loyalty check.

“This is just a normal practice on the part ng ating Presidente na kumustahin ‘yung ating mga commanders para kahit paano ay marinig niya na maganda naman yung estado ng ating peace and order dito sa ating bansa,” she said.

“This has nothing to do with any destabilization plot. Ang sabi natin palagi na as far as the PNP is concerned, wala tayong namomonitor na any recruitment sa hanay ng PNP at gaya nang nasabi ko ay this is a normal function ng ating PNP na magrender tayo ng report sa ating Pangulo para sa mismong Pangulo natin ipahayag ‘yung ating magagandang nagawa at iba pa pong mga future plans especially yung mga projects natin relating doon sa mga current concerns ng inyong PNP,” she added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)