Marcos raises pork imports for 2026

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has signed an executive order (EO) increasing the minimum access volume for pork imports in 2026 to help stabilize supply and keep pork prices affordable amid ongoing inflation concerns.

Under Executive Order 116, the minimum access volume (MAV) for pork was raised from 54,210 metric tons (MT) to 204,210 MT, according to the order signed May 19.

The measure is part of the administration’s Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food, and Transport (Uplift) agenda under EO 110, which adopted a whole-of-government response to cushion the economic impact of the Middle East crisis.

The order cited the need to address supply gaps, maintain adequate food supply and ease inflationary pressures affecting consumers.

“There is an urgent need to address the existing supply gap in pork, ensure adequate and affordable food for consumers, and mitigate inflationary pressures,” the order said.

The EO directs the MAV Management Committee to allocate 30,000 MT of pork imports to processors and 120,000 MT to the Food Terminal Inc. and the Kadiwa ng Pangulo program.

The order also noted that the committee recommended increasing the MAV for pork by 150,000 MT annually for two years to address supply constraints and price pressures while ensuring the availability of pork and processed meat products.

Marcos also instructed the committee to draft implementation guidelines to ensure that allocations for Food Terminal Inc. and the Kadiwa ng Pangulo program are used efficiently to augment domestic supply, stabilize market prices and protect consumer welfare.

Acting Executive Secretary Ralph Recto signed the order by authority of the president. EO 116 takes effect immediately upon publication in the Official Gazette or a newspaper of general circulation. (JGS/SunStar Philippines)