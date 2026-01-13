Marcos ready for possible impeachment complaint

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is ready in case an impeachment case will be filed against him.

In a press conference on Monday, January 12, 2025, Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said Marcos has a high respect for the Constitution and due process.

“Pero kung pag-uusapan po natin ay breach of public trust dahil nabanggit ito tungkol sa diumanong pagpirma sa GAA (General Appropriations Act), ang Pangulo po, unang-una, hindi po siya nagnakaw ng pera. Pangalawa, siya po ang nagpapaimbestiga sa mga maanomalyang flood control projects at maaaring naging sanhi ng korapsiyon. Pangatlo, wala po siyang 'Mary Grace Piattos,’” she said.

(But if we are talking about a breach of public trust because of the alleged signing of the GAA (General Appropriations Act), first of all, the President did not steal any money. Second, he himself ordered investigations into anomalous flood control projects that may have been a source of corruption. Third, he does not have any ‘Mary Grace Piattos.)

Mary Grace Piattos, who allegedly signed most of the acknowledgement receipts for the confidential funds of the Office of the Vice President (OVP) and the Department of Education (DepEd) under Vice President Sara Duterte, has negative record of certificate of live birth (COLB), certificate of marriage (COM), and certificate of death (COD).

Castro earlier said the supposed plan to file an impeachment complaint has no basis.

On Sunday, January 11, House Senior Deputy Minority Leader and Caloocan Second District Representative Edgar Erice claimed that lawmakers who are supporters of Duterte are planning to file an impeachment complaint against Marcos for betrayal of public trust over the signing of what they claim as “corruption-riddled” GAAs from 2023 to 2025.

Erice said there were also plans to refile the impeachment complaints against Duterte following the lapse of the one-year ban.

“So, sa mga supporters po ng Bise Presidente na nagnanais po na magsampa ng impeachment complaint, mas maganda po siguro bago magturo at tumingin sa iba, tulungan muna nila ang idolo nila. Unang-una, dahil ang usapin dito, ang impeachment complaint ay hindi ito pang-media lamang, hindi ito panakot lamang,” Castro said.

(So, to the supporters of the Vice President who wish to file an impeachment complaint, perhaps it would be better if, before pointing fingers at others, they first help their idol. First of all, the issue here is that an impeachment complaint is not just for media attention, and it is not merely a threat.)

Castro said Marcos is also confident of the trust to him by the members of the Congress.

“Sa ngayon, tiwala pa rin po ang Pangulo na mayroon pong pagtitiwala rin sa kaniya ang mga mambabatas dahil hindi naman po gumagawa ng kamalian ang Pangulo,” she added.

(For now, the President remains confident that lawmakers still trust him, as he has not committed any wrongdoing.)

On Duterte’s impeachment complaint, Castro said Marcos wanted an investigation similar to that of the anomalous flood control projects where accountability is being applied equally.

Castro did not specify whether Marcos is supportive or not to the filing of impeachment complaints against Duterte. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)