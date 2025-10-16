Marcos ready to share SALN with Ombudsman, ICI amid flood control probe

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said he is willing to release a copy of his Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN) to any requesting body, such as the Office of the Ombudsman and the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI), which is investigating the anomalous flood control projects.

In an interview following the oathtaking of the newly elected officers of media groups covering Malacañang, Marcos said he was surprised after finding out that the previous administration suspended a policy that allows easy access to the SALNs of public officials.

“These old rules were suspended in the last administration where it was much easier to get a copy of the SALN and to examine it. And I was quite surprised to find out when I first came into office that that was no longer the case. That it was almost impossible, in fact, to get a copy of people’s SALN. So we’re just going back to the old procedure,” said Marcos.

“Again, my SALN… it will be available as available to whoever would like to -- kung bigyan — hingin sa akin ng ICI, eh ‘di siyempre ibibigay ko. Kung hingiin sa akin ng Ombudsman, ibibigay namin,” he added.

On Tuesday, October 14, newly appointed Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla issued a memorandum circular granting all requests for the release of SALNs of public officials.

The SALN is the disclosure of financial connections or business interests, as well as the identification of relatives within the fourth degree of consanguinity or affinity.

Government officials and employees are mandated to submit their SALN on or before April 30 each year to promote transparency in the civil service and to establish a deterrent against government officials who are bent on enriching themselves through unlawful means.

Discussions of publicizing SALNs cropped up amid the ongoing government investigation on corruption in the implementation of flood control projects. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)