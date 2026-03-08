Marcos reaffirms admin’s commitment to create more opportunities for women

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. vowed on Sunday, March 8, 2026, that his administration will continue creating more opportunities for women to lead and fully realize their potential, emphasizing that their strength and vision are vital in building a more just and inclusive nation.

In a statement, Marcos paid tribute to Filipino women as the country marked International Women’s Day and the start of National Women’s Month, recognizing their enduring role in shaping the nation’s history and future.

The President underscored the long-standing contributions of women, noting that even before the global community formally acknowledged their achievements, women were already influencing society through “excellence, courage, and selfless devotion.”

He described women as a powerful force in nation-building, saying that they embody “strength with grace and grit with compassion,” qualities that have helped shape the identity, values, and future of nations across generations.

“To be a woman is to carry many responsibilities at once. A Filipina does this with resilience and heart, turning obstacles into opportunities and hardship into hope. Where there is care, there is a woman. Where there is sacrifice, there is a Filipina giving her all so that others may have a better future. Much of what women do happens away from recognition, yet it is this steady dedication that keeps our nation strong and moving forward,” said Marcos.

“Rest assured that this administration remains steadfast in its commitment to ensure that every woman is heard, respected, and empowered in our society. We honor her courage, wisdom, and vital role in nation-building, just as we value her achievements, her leadership, and her presence in our lives,” he added.

Meanwhile, Vice President Sara Duterte expressed solidarity with Filipino women as she called for stronger systems that will genuinely support women across sectors.

Duterte honored the resilience and contributions of women, saying the past year once again demonstrated the depth of their strength in facing crises and rebuilding communities.

“Women do not just survive crises -- we rebuild lives and communities,” the Vice President said.

She highlighted the many roles women play in Philippine society, from mothers stretching limited household budgets, to farmers recovering from floods, and overseas Filipino workers supporting their families while working abroad.

Duterte said Filipino women continue to serve as a strong foundation of the nation noting that recognition of women’s resilience must go beyond praise.

“But it is time to move beyond just praising our resilience,” she said.

“Panahon na upang maglatag tayo ng mga sistemang tunay na susuporta sa ating lakas (It’s time for us to lay down systems that truly support our strength),” she added.

The Vice President stressed the need for concrete support systems, including stronger protection for workers in the informal sector, climate-resilient assistance for farmers, and better access to financing for women entrepreneurs.

Duterte also underscored that supporting women is not merely an act of goodwill but a key strategy for inclusive national development.

“It is a strategy for inclusive growth,” she said.

Duterte called on Filipinos to work together in building a society where every Filipina can lead with dignity and where young girls inherit opportunities, not just responsibilities. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)