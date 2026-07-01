Marcos reaffirms support for PAF modernization

PRESIDENT Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting the modernization of the Philippine Air Force (PAF) as it marked its 79th founding anniversary at Villamor Air Base in Pasay City.

Speaking before Air Force personnel, Marcos said sustained government support is essential as the PAF faces increasingly complex security challenges.

“It is only fitting, therefore, that your government remains steadfast in supporting the Air Force as it fulfills its mandate,” the President said.

Marcos cited ongoing modernization efforts, including the acquisition of helicopters, aircraft and surveillance radar systems aimed at strengthening the PAF’s operational capabilities.

He also pledged continued investments in personnel development through specialized intelligence training, advanced flight simulation programs and participation in joint exercises with local and international counterparts.

The President said the government remains committed to supporting the welfare of Air Force personnel, including programs focused on mental health and overall well-being.

Marcos likewise reiterated his directive for the PAF to ensure the airworthiness of all aircraft and maintain strict safety standards in both missions and training activities.

“Their safety must always remain paramount,” he said, referring to the men and women serving in the Air Force.

As commander-in-chief, Marcos urged Air Force personnel to uphold professionalism, discipline and integrity while remaining committed to their constitutional duty of protecting the Filipino people and defending democratic institutions. (JGS/SunStar Philippines)