Marcos recognizes strength, resilience of children fighting cancer

Marcos vowed to stand with children and their families by providing quality healthcare, early diagnosis, necessary treatments, and various forms of medical and financial assistance.

“To our little warriors and their families: You are not alone in this fight. Kami ay nandito po, kasama ninyo at kabalikat ninyo … gagawin (natin) ang lahat upang tulungan ang inyong mga anak na maging malusog at maging malakas,” he added.

He said the PCMC’s newly installed diagnostic imaging machines -- the 3 Tesla MRI, the 128-slice CT scan, and the Dynamic DR X-ray machine -- will allow faster and more efficient diagnosis for every child.

Marcos also announced an additional P150 million for the upgrading of medical equipment of the PCMC.

The President also expressed gratitude to the men and women of PCMC for their dedication to the fight against cancer in children.

Meanwhile, Marcos, during the inauguration of the Bagong Urgent Care and Ambulatory Service Center (Bucas), turned over a total of P529 million to the Philippine Heart Center (P200.5 million), Lung Center of the Philippines (P185.2 million) and the National Kidney Transplant Institute (P134 million) to fund more medical projects for Filipinos.