Marcos recognizes strength, resilience of children fighting cancer

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. lauded on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, the strength and resilience of children fighting cancer, as he led the Childhood Cancer Awareness Month Celebration at the Philippine Children’s Medical Center (PCMC) in Quezon City.
In his speech, Marcos said that despite the pain they are experiencing due to cancer, the children still continue to smile and laugh.
Marcos vowed to stand with children and their families by providing quality healthcare, early diagnosis, necessary treatments, and various forms of medical and financial assistance.
“To our little warriors and their families: You are not alone in this fight. Kami ay nandito po, kasama ninyo at kabalikat ninyo … gagawin (natin) ang lahat upang tulungan ang inyong mga anak na maging malusog at maging malakas,” he added.
He said the PCMC’s newly installed diagnostic imaging machines -- the 3 Tesla MRI, the 128-slice CT scan, and the Dynamic DR X-ray machine -- will allow faster and more efficient diagnosis for every child.
Marcos also announced an additional P150 million for the upgrading of medical equipment of the PCMC.
The President also expressed gratitude to the men and women of PCMC for their dedication to the fight against cancer in children.
Meanwhile, Marcos, during the inauguration of the Bagong Urgent Care and Ambulatory Service Center (Bucas), turned over a total of P529 million to the Philippine Heart Center (P200.5 million), Lung Center of the Philippines (P185.2 million) and the National Kidney Transplant Institute (P134 million) to fund more medical projects for Filipinos.
The donation from the Office of the President will fund the procurement of essential medical equipment, thus enhancing medical services for the benefit of patients.
The Bucas Center aims to bridge the gap between primary care facilities, such as rural health units or city health centers, and higher-level health institutions or hospitals by providing urgent health care services for minor surgeries and other ancillary services.
As of September 2024, there are 31 Bucas centers across the country. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)