Marcos reiterates assurance to punish those involved in Guo’s escape

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. reiterated on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, that government officials involved in the “escape” of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo will not only be removed from their positions but will also face criminal charges.

"All of those who are implicated in assisting Alice Guo to leave the Philippines illegally as a fugitive from justice will certainly pay the price,” Marcos said in an interview with reporters following the arrest of Guo in Indonesia.

“Ang tanong niyo sino 'yung sisibakin. Hindi lang namin sila sisibakin, kakasuhan pa namin sila dahil ang kanilang ginawa ay labag sa batas at against all of the interests of the Philippine judicial system,” he added.

(The question is who will be removed. Not only will we remove them, but we will also file charges against them because their actions are against the law and contrary to the interests of the Philippine judicial system.)

Earlier, Marcos said based on the initial result of the investigation on the matter, he already has a “very very good idea” on whose heads will roll.

He said it includes personnel from the Bureau of Immigration.

The Bureau of Immigration during a Senate inquiry confirmed that they are aware that Guo and her siblings, particularly Wesley and Sheila, have already left the country even before Senator Risa Hontiveros made the revelation on August 19.

Sheila, who was intercepted in Indonesia along with another personality linked to illegal Pogo, Cassandra Li Ong on August 21, said they left the country using three boats in order to reach Malaysia.

Alice Guo was apprehended in a hotel in Tangerang City in the province of Banten, Indonesia around 11:30 p.m. (Jakarta time) on September 3.

She is expected to be deported back to the Philippines within the day. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)