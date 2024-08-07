Marcos rejects call to suspend PUV modernization program

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has rejected the call of the Senate to temporarily suspend the implementation of the Public Transport Modernization Program (PTMP), formerly known as the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP).

“I disagree with them because sinasabi nila minadali (they say it was rushed)…This has been postponed seven times, the modernization has been postponed for seven times and those that have been objecting or have been crying out and asking for suspension are in the minority,” Marcos said in an interview with reporters in Pampanga on Wednesday, August 7, 2024.

“Eighty percent have already consolidated, so papaano naman if ‘yung 20 percent ang magde-decide 'yung buhay ng 100 percent? So pakinggan natin ang majority at ang majority sinasabi ituloy natin,” he added.

(Eighty percent have already agreed, so what if the 20 percent will decide for the 100 percent? So let's listen to the majority, and the majority is saying let's continue.)

Last week, a total of 22 senators signed in favor of Senate Resolution No. 1096, urging Marcos to temporarily call off the implementation of the PTMP to give way to the resolution of several valid and urgent concerns raised by affected drivers and operators, particularly those who failed to comply with the consolidation policy.

The PTMP seeks to revamp the country’s road transportation system by addressing vehicle safety and quality, route network efficiency, and fleet management. It was initiated during the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

The most under-fire provision of the program is the one requiring PUVs to operate under a cooperative for the renewal of their provisional authorities.

Operators who failed to comply with the policy, one of the first stages of the program, have already been considered colorum. However, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board has allowed them to operate in over 2,500 routes nationwide where there is a low number of authorized public transportation.

The Senate also expressed concern over the looming phase-out of iconic Philippine jeepneys in favor of minibusses, as well as the ability of drivers to acquire these vehicles given their price, which ranges from P1.5 to P2 million and is considered "heavy" even with government compensation.

The next stages in the PTMP are route rationalization or the assignment of transport routes, fleet management or controlling the number of operational PUVs at any given time, and the replacement of old PUVs with modern counterparts equipped with Euro 4-compliant engines, modern amenities, and safety features.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista, in a letter to Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero, assured that they are actively addressing concerns related to the program, noting that a temporary suspension may “halt the positive momentum of the program” and may lead to “unintended consequences.” (TPM/SunStar Philippines)