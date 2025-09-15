Marcos releases 'menu' for realignment of flood control funds

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. released Monday, September 15, 2025, a “menu” of priority sectors where funds from the cancelled flood control projects in 2026 will be realigned.
In a press conference, Marcos said the menu, which includes the sectors where funds can be allocated instead of being poured into flood control projects, will be provided to guide lawmakers during the deliberation of the proposed 2026 budget.
The list includes the following programs and projects:
Construction of laboratory buildings, students’ dormitories, and academic buildings for state universities and colleges
Department of Education
Basic education facilities/school building program
Textbooks and other instructional materials
Laptops (computerization program)
Last Mile Schools
Department of Agriculture
Farm-to-market roads
Postharvest facilities
Rice subsidy
Cold storage expansion project
Fish ports
National Irrigation Administration
Irrigation dams
Department of Health / Specialty hospitals
Health facilities enhancement program
Provision of medicines
Medical assistance to indigent and financially incapacitated patients
Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development / National Housing Authority
Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program
Infrastructure and Information, Communication Technology
Office of Civil Defense
Evacuation centers
Department of Information and Communications Technology
Free Wi-Fi program
Department of Labor and Employment
Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged Workers (Tupad) Program
Department of Social Welfare and Development
Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS)
Department of Energy / Energy Regulatory Commission
Electrification projects
Under the 2026 National Expenditure Program, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is asking for a P880-billion budget, with P250.8 billion earmarked for its flood management program.
Marcos earlier said the unused funds allocated for flood control projects under the 2025 national budget will instead be carried over for use in 2026.
Congress is now scrutinizing the DPWH budget in line with Marcos’ order for an in-depth investigation into anomalous flood control projects, in light of the massive flooding that submerged communities during the recent series of weather disturbances.
Both the Senate and the House of Representatives have launched their respective investigations into alleged corruption involving funds for flood control projects. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)