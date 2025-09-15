Marcos releases 'menu' for realignment of flood control funds

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. released Monday, September 15, 2025, a “menu” of priority sectors where funds from the cancelled flood control projects in 2026 will be realigned.

In a press conference, Marcos said the menu, which includes the sectors where funds can be allocated instead of being poured into flood control projects, will be provided to guide lawmakers during the deliberation of the proposed 2026 budget.

The list includes the following programs and projects:

Construction of laboratory buildings, students’ dormitories, and academic buildings for state universities and colleges

Department of Education

Basic education facilities/school building program

Textbooks and other instructional materials

Laptops (computerization program)

Last Mile Schools

Department of Agriculture

Farm-to-market roads

Postharvest facilities

Rice subsidy

Cold storage expansion project

Fish ports

National Irrigation Administration

Irrigation dams

Department of Health / Specialty hospitals

Health facilities enhancement program

Provision of medicines

Medical assistance to indigent and financially incapacitated patients

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development / National Housing Authority

Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program

Infrastructure and Information, Communication Technology

Office of Civil Defense

Evacuation centers

Department of Information and Communications Technology

Free Wi-Fi program

Department of Labor and Employment

Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged Workers (Tupad) Program

Department of Social Welfare and Development

Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS)

Department of Energy / Energy Regulatory Commission

Electrification projects

Under the 2026 National Expenditure Program, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is asking for a P880-billion budget, with P250.8 billion earmarked for its flood management program.

Marcos earlier said the unused funds allocated for flood control projects under the 2025 national budget will instead be carried over for use in 2026.

Congress is now scrutinizing the DPWH budget in line with Marcos’ order for an in-depth investigation into anomalous flood control projects, in light of the massive flooding that submerged communities during the recent series of weather disturbances.

Both the Senate and the House of Representatives have launched their respective investigations into alleged corruption involving funds for flood control projects. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)