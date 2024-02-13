Marcos removes Harry Roque’s wife from Pag-ibig board

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has removed the wife of former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque as a member of the Board of Trustees of the Home Development Fund (Pag-Ibig).

Marcos replaced Mylah Roque, as he appointed Maria Lourdes D. Doria-Velarde as acting member of the Pag-ibig board of trustees, representing the private employer’s sector.

Roque was appointed to the Pag-ibig board in 2017 by then President Rodrigo Duterte.

Doria-Velarde served as a deputy general manager for administration of Duty Free Philippines. She was also a member of the Board of Trustees of Nayon Pilipino Foundation and Intercontinental Broadcasting Corp. (IBC 13).

She is also a content creator and culinary arts expert.

Last week, Harry Roque expressed concern over the possible arrest of Duterte by the International Criminal Court (ICC) amid its investigation on the former administration’s drug war killings.

He urged Marcos to issue a presidential memorandum circular prohibiting all agencies under the Executive branch, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and the Philippine National Police from cooperating with the ICC given that the Philippines had ceased to be a member of the body.

In a statement, Mylah said it has been an honor to serve the public.