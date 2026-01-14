Marcos returns from UAE trip with trade, defense deals

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. returned to the country on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, following a two-day working visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that yielded key agreements on trade and defense, while reinforcing the country’s growing ties with the Middle East.

During the visit, Marcos joined fellow heads of state and government at the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), one of the world’s largest gatherings focused on global sustainability challenges.

Discussions centered on building a “future-ready world,” with emphasis on energy, water, food security, finance, and environmental protection.

“I had productive dialogues focusing on the important sectors of energy, water, finance, food, and the environment—matters which affect every Filipino, both here and abroad,” Marcos said, reiterating the Philippines’ commitment to sustainable development and policy reforms that address complex global issues.

Marcos also congratulated UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for hosting what he described as a crucial international forum tackling issues of global consequence.

The highlight of the trip was the signing of two major agreements: the Philippines–UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa) and a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Defense Cooperation.

The Cepa is the Philippines’ first free trade agreement with a Middle Eastern country and is seen to expand Philippine market access in the Gulf region while diversifying sources and markets for essential goods.

A key provision of the agreement is the further liberalization of trade in services, including professional services, healthcare, construction, and information technology.

“This enhancement of market access by the UAE for Filipino service providers is a clear recognition of the professional competence and excellence of Filipinos in these fields,” Marcos said, noting the significant contribution of Filipino workers to the UAE economy.

Marcos also emphasized the strategic value of the defense cooperation agreement, saying it would help advance the modernization of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

“The MOU on Defense Cooperation will serve as a strong platform for collaboration with the UAE on advanced defense technologies, particularly in unmanned aerial systems, electronic warfare, and naval systems, which are crucial for modernizing and enhancing the capabilities of our Armed Forces,” he added.

Beyond technology, the agreement covers education and training, intelligence and security sharing, and collaboration in anti-terrorism, maritime security, and peacekeeping operations.

The President said the signing of the agreements reflects the depth of Philippines–UAE relations, built on decades of people-to-people ties forged by millions of Filipinos living and working in the Gulf state.

“In my meetings with the President and the Prime Minister of the UAE, I expressed confidence in the future of our relations and their contributions to our shared advocacies,” Marcos said, reaffirming the country’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties in pursuit of economic growth, peace, and regional stability. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)