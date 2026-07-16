Marcos returns with Singapore pledges

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is returning from his working visit to Singapore with commitments from the Singaporean government and major investors to expand cooperation in trade, artificial intelligence (AI), digital infrastructure and healthcare, reinforcing efforts to strengthen economic ties between the two Southeast Asian nations.

During a meeting at the Istana on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, Marcos and Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong agreed to deepen collaboration in key sectors, including trade, investments, AI, healthcare and social development.

The two leaders also committed to pursuing new bilateral agreements aimed at further strengthening the longstanding partnership between the Philippines and Singapore.

Marcos said both countries would move forward with new agreements designed to enhance cooperation and deliver benefits to their respective peoples.

“As close neighbors and partners in Asean, we will continue working together to keep our region peaceful, stable and open to greater opportunities for everyone,” Marcos said.

Among the major outcomes of the visit was Singtel Group’s reaffirmation of its commitment to support the Philippines’ digital transformation through expanded investments in telecommunications, digital services and data centers.

Singtel investments

During a meeting with Marcos, Singtel Group Chief Executive Officer Yuen Kuan Moon, Globe Telecom President and CEO Carl Cruz, and Ayala Corporation Vice Chairman Fernando Zobel de Ayala presented the company’s ongoing expansion plans in the country.

The executives highlighted the establishment of NCS Philippines, a joint venture between Singtel’s technology services arm NCS and Globe’s Yondu, which has expanded its Philippine workforce from 150 to 1,200 professionals specializing in digital, cloud and AI services.

Singtel also underscored the expansion of ST Telemedia Global Data Centres in the Philippines through its STT Fairview facility in Quezon City and the STT Cavite 2 development.

The projects are expected to strengthen the country’s digital infrastructure and help position the Philippines as an emerging regional hub for data centers.

The company said it would continue expanding its investments and operations in the Philippines, citing confidence in the country’s economic prospects and growing digital economy.

Marcos also met with representatives of private equity firm ABC Impact, which reaffirmed its support for the continued expansion of Ayala Group’s AC Health.

Backed by Temasek Trust, ABC Impact said it remains committed to helping AC Health expand access to quality and affordable healthcare across the Philippines.

The investment, first announced in August 2025, gave ABC Impact an approximately 16 percent minority stake in AC Health and is helping fund the company’s expansion of hospitals, multispecialty clinics and retail pharmacies.

By 2027, AC Health aims to operate at least 10 hospitals, 300 clinics and 1,150 pharmacies nationwide. The expansion is expected to generate around 10,000 direct jobs in the healthcare and retail sectors, subject to the final mix of new facilities and acquisitions. (TPM)