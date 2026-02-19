Marcos, Robredo to meet in Naga City

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is set to meet with former Vice President now Naga City Mayor Leni Robredo on Saturday, February 21, 2026.

In a press conference, Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said Marcos is set to meet with his former political opponent on February 21 as the President inspects an anti-flood control operation in Sagop Creek, a critical 10-kilometer waterway and drainage channel in Naga City that is part of the government Oplan Kontra Baha.

“’Yun lang ang binigay na impormasyon. Dahil nga po pinasisimulan po ng ating Pangulo itong Oplan Kontra Baha at isa sa mga lugar na kanyang pinatutukan ay Naga City. Kung ano pa ang mapag-uusapan nila, abangan natin,” Castro said.

(That’s the only information provided. Our President has initiated Oplan Kontra Baha, and one of the areas he is focusing on is Naga City. As for what else they might discuss, let’s wait and see.)

Marcos and Robredo were rivals for the vice presidential post in the 2016 national elections.

Marcos won against Robredo during the 2022 presidential election.

Castro, however, shut down rumors that the administration is “courting” Robredo for the 2028 national elections.

“Wala pong anumang update kung nililigawan ang sinuman. Wala pa sa isipan ng Pangulo at ng administrasyon na ito ang patungkol sa pamumulitika o humanap ng sinumang kandidato para sa 2028. Darating po ang panahon na yan. Sa ngayon po, ang tutok ng pangulo ay trabaho, ayusin ang mga issue patungkol sa bahay at pag-angat ng ekonomiya ng bansa,” she added.

(There is no update regarding anyone being courted. The President and this administration are not currently focused on politics or looking for any candidate for 2028. That time will come. For now, the President’s focus is on work, addressing housing issues, and improving the country’s economy.)

Castro reiterated that there is no discussion yet in Malacañang about the 2028 polls, noting it is too early to make any election-related declaration.

On Wednesday, February 18, Vice President Sara Duterte announced her presidential bid for 2028. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)