Marcos rolls out distribution of cash subsidy for drivers

THE government rolled out on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, the distribution of financial aid to public utility vehicle drivers affected by the rising oil prices brought about by the ongoing tension in the Middle East.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. led the distribution of P5,000 cash relief assistance in a payout center in Barangay 627 in Santa Mesa, Manila.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has established a total of 30 payout centers across the Metro for the distribution of cash aid to 139,000 qualified tricycle drivers.

“Susunod ang jeepney drivers, then ‘yung TNVS medyo kasi ire-reconcile natin kasi hindi pa kumpleto ang records natin sa TNVS, ‘yung sa jeepney drivers susunod late this week or early next week,” the President said.

(Jeepney drivers will be next, then TNVS drivers, although we still need to reconcile data for TNVS since our records are not yet complete. For jeepney drivers, this will follow late this week or early next week.)

Marcos assured that the government is working to ensure the welfare of the public amid the looming oil crisis.

“Nandito ang gobyerno, nandito ang pamahalaan, talagang binabantayan natin kung ano ang mga bagong pangyayari at kung ano pa ang darating para naman matiyak na patuloy na makakapaghanap buhay ang ating mga kababayan at patuloy na makapasok sa trabaho ang ating commuters. At na hindi masyadong maging problema itong nangyayari ng ana giyera sa Middle East. Asahan po ninyo na kami po ay nakabantay at nag-aalalay sa lahat ng ating mga kababayan,” he added.

(The government is here, closely monitoring new developments and what may come next to ensure that our fellow citizens can continue to earn a living and that commuters can still get to work. We are making sure that the ongoing conflict in the Middle East does not become too much of a burden. You can expect that we remain vigilant and ready to support all our countrymen.)

Marcos said the program will also be implemented in other parts of the country as soon as the concerned government agencies have finalized the list of qualified beneficiaries.

The funds will be sourced from the Department of Social Welfare and Development Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation program. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)