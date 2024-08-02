Marcos’ satisfaction rating rises slightly in latest SWS survey

THE satisfaction rating of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has increased slightly, according to a survey conducted by the Social Weather Stations (SWS) from June 23 to July 1, 2024.

The survey found that 55 percent of adult Filipinos are satisfied with his performance, up from 50 percent in March. Dissatisfaction stands at 28 percent, a slight decrease from 31 percent previously.

The President's net satisfaction rating is now +27, classified as moderate, a seven-point improvement from March's +20.

This marks a recovery from the lower +20 rating seen earlier this year but remains below the +47 rating recorded in December 2023.

Regarding expectations of Marcos' promises, nine percent believe all or nearly all will be fulfilled, while 17 percent expect most to be delivered. In comparison, 48 percent anticipate only a few promises will be met, and 23 percent foresee almost none being fulfilled.

The survey also assessed perceptions of benefits from Marcos' foreign visits, with eight percent seeing very much benefit and 37 percent seeing much benefit. However, these figures have decreased from previous years.

In terms of presidential success, 22 percent of respondents expect Marcos to succeed, 18 percent do not, and 60 percent think it is too early to judge.

The survey shows higher net satisfaction among those who anticipate fulfillment of promises and see significant benefits from Marcos' foreign visits.

Net satisfaction is also notably higher in rural areas, among older age groups, and those with lower education levels.

“The Second Quarter 2024 Social Weather Survey was conducted from June 23 to July 1, 2024, using face-to-face interviews of 1,500 adults (18 years old and above) nationwide: 600 in Balance Luzon (or Luzon outside Metro Manila), and 300 each in Metro Manila, the Visayas, and Mindanao,” the SWS said. (JGS)