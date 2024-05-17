Marcos says he won’t allow destabilization

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. vowed on Thursday, May 16, 2024, to fend off destabilization plots, stressing the government’s focus is developing the countryside and to fight insurgency.

“We will also not allow agents within the country to destabilize our government and create division within our nation,” he said during his Talk to Troops at Camp Edilberto Evangelista in Cagayan de Oro City.

“So, I urge all of you to continue to [demonstrate] your loyalty, patriotism, and service to your country. And let that love of country remain as your compass in your duty to our country and to our people,” Marcos told the Army’s 4th Infantry Division (4ID) personnel.

He called on the Army troops to keep the momentum of their operations until the areas are completely cleared of terrorist influence.

Marcos also underscored the changing times and the new threats in the nation’s security.

“I call on you to develop the skills and acquire [knowledge] to combat new forms of warfare, including those that extend up to the digital realm,” he said.

“We must be prepared to fight false narratives, disinformation, and digital operations that seek to sow conflict [against us] and among us,” he added.

The President warned that the country’s enemies may be hiding in the shadows, or infiltrating the very communities and institutions that the government seeks to protect.

He said the government will be ready to fight back and implement countermeasures to thwart any nefarious schemes and attempts.

With regard to local development, Marcos said the government has so far invested P5.3 billion in 758 projects across 356 barangays, citing their importance in the fight against communist insurgency.

These projects include infrastructure, roads, water systems, schools, and health centers, in which over 78 percent are now considered completed.

He said the government’s e-Clip program for former rebels in Northern Mindanao and Caraga region has been successful, noting that since last year, 80 percent of enrolled participants have received benefits like livelihood training, financial assistance, and more importantly, educational opportunities.

“Because of your efforts, these who we consider our adversaries before are now (helping to) build their communities instead of destroying those communities,” he told the troops.

“It will ensure peace in formerly conflict-affected areas and prevent communities from falling back into the trap of armed conflict,” he added. (PR)