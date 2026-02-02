Marcos says health improving; doctors give positive assessment

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. assured the public that his health condition is improving, saying doctors gave him a positive assessment following days of medical observation.

In his latest vlog released Sunday, Marcos said his condition was “nothing serious” and that he only needed time to regain strength after being placed on a restricted diet.

“Ako naman, eto, nagre-recover na rin. Pero maganda ang assessment ng mga doktor, nothing serious. Kailangan lang magpalakas ulit (As for me, I’m recovering. The doctors gave me a positive assessment, nothing serious. I just need to regain my strength),” the President said.

Marcos shared that he lost some weight after being advised to consume liquids for several days, adding lightheartedly that it felt like he had gone on a diet.

“Mabuti na ‘yan at para akong nag-diyeta (At least, I feel like I went on a diet),” he said.

Malacañang earlier disclosed that Marcos was diagnosed with diverticulitis, a non-life-threatening inflammation of pouches in the colon, after he was brought to the hospital and spent a night under medical observation last Jan. 21.

On doctors’ advice, the President skipped several public engagements outside Malacañang but continued to work, doing paperworks and attending meetings.

Palace officials repeatedly said the President remains fully capable of performing his duties, dismissing circulating reports claiming a worsening of his condition. (PNA)