Marcos seeks Scout Ranger’s capability enhancement for peaceful PH

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. seeks to boost the operational capabilities and effectiveness of the First Scout Ranger Regiment (FSRR) as he recognizes its pivotal role in confronting internal security threats and safeguarding the country.

Marcos addressed on Saturday, November 25, 2023, the FSRR as it celebrated its 73rd founding anniversary in San Miguel Bulacan.

He ordered the FSRR, which is attached to the Philippine Army, to prioritize its capability enhancement to address pressing issues in the pursuit of everlasting peace in the Philippines.

“The specialized skills in warfare, counterterrorism, and special [operations] make you indispensable to our nation’s security. So, as we bolster our external defense, it is crucial to prioritize capabilities that will significantly contribute to our credible defense posture,” Marcos said.

“So, as we celebrate your achievements, let us also address a pressing national concern: the pursuit of lasting peace,” he added.

Marcos also directed the Department of National Defense to revisit the modernization and capability requirements for the Scout Ranger noting it can provide necessary assistance to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) as it transforms into a stronger and more reliable defense force that is more capable of defending the country against current and emerging threats.

He noted Executive Order No. 47, which he recently issued granting amnesty to rebels and insurgents in a bid to encourage them to surrender and return to the folds of law as a significant step towards national healing and peacebuilding.

“I enjoin the Scout Rangers to continue to exemplify bravery, dedication, excellence, professionalism, courage in your mission of safeguarding and developing our nation…As I stand before you today, envision a Philippines where the echoes of gunfire have dissipated, replaced by the laughter and hopeful voices of our children, echoing the promise of progress, of unity, of peace,” said Marcos.

“Let this vision ignite the flame of hope within each heart, for together, we are sculpting an insurgency-free, secure, and harmonious Philippines, where the dreams of our people flourish unhindered,” he added. (SunStar Philippines)