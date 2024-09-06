Marcos sees nothing wrong with Guo’s viral photos with government officials

PRESIDENT Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. sees nothing wrong with the viral photos of government officials with dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo, who was turned over to them after her arrest by Indonesian police.

“I think that is part of the new culture now na nagpapakuha ng kahit ano kasi po-pose nila, tingnan mo, o, nakasama ko sa team na nag-aaresto,” Marcos said in an interview with reporters.

(I think that’s part of the new culture now where people take photos of anything to show off, like, "Look, I’m with the team that made the arrest.")

“Ang tawag natin sa Pilipinas, we are the selfie capital of the world 'di ba? Oh 'di nag-selfie, e, hindi mo naman pigilan ang tao na ngumiti... They just had a selfie, I don't think there's more to it than that,” he added.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr., Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Rommel Marbil and several National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) agents were criticized over their respective photos with Guo.

Guo was all smiles in a photo where she is seated in between Abalos and Marbil.

NBI agents also took a selfie with Guo inside a vehicle which made them look like “a group of friends going on a road trip.”

Abalos in defense said he was not aware of Guo’s posing when the photo, for documentation purposes, was taken as he was looking at the camera.

Abalos assured that there would be no special treatment for Guo.

NBI director Jaime Santiago apologized over his men’s actions to which he also expressed displeasure.

Senators Joel Villanueva and Risa Hontiveros called out Philippine government officials over the said viral photos. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)