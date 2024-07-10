Marcos sees nothing wrong with reward raised by private individuals for Quiboloy’s arrest

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, that there is nothing wrong with the efforts of several private individuals to come up with a reward for the arrest of the fugitive leader of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, as he dared him anew to come out and face the charges for child and sexual abuse and human trafficking filed against him.

“Bakit hindi? If they want to help bring a fugitive to justice, he is a fugitive, he is hiding from the law. Now, if there are private citizens who want to assist the government in that effort to bring him to justice, he can question their motives as much as they want but magpakita siya,” Marcos said in an interview with reporters.

(Why not? If they want to help bring a fugitive to justice, he is a fugitive, he is hiding from the law. Now, if there are private citizens who want to assist the government in that effort to bring him to justice, he can question their motives as much as he wants, but he should come forward.)

“I question his motives. Let me question his motives bakit lagi kaming kinukwestyon? Sinusundan lang natin ang batas sundin din niya ang batas. Yun lang,” he added.

(I question his motives. Let me question his motives. Why are we always being questioned? We are just following the law; he should follow the law too. That's it.)

On Monday, Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. said private individuals who refused to be identified raised P10 million as a reward to anyone who can provide information that would lead to the arrest of Quiboloy, while P1 million each was raised for his co-accused: Crisente, Paulene and Ingrid Canada, Sylvia Cemañes, and Jackielyn Roy.

In a television interview, Quiboloy’s legal counsel Attorney Ferdinand Topacio said they are questioning the motive of the reward.

“May mga kwestyon lang po kami… kung [bakit] ayaw sabihin ni Secretary Abalos kung sino itong mga pribadong taong ito para malaman natin at makilatis natin ang kanilang motibo kung bakit itong si Pastor Quiboloy ay binibigyan nila ng napakalaking pabuya,” he said.

(We just have some questions... why does Secretary Abalos refuse to reveal who these private individuals are so that we can know and scrutinize their motives for offering such a large reward for Pastor Quiboloy's capture?)

'Human trafficking'

Quiboloy and his co-accused have two standing arrest warrants, of which one was issued by the Davao Regional Trial Court for child and sexual assault while the other by the Pasig City Regional Trail Court for human trafficking.

His co-accused surrendered and settled the bail set by the Davao court worth P260,000 each for their temporary freedom.

The Pasig court recommended no bail.

The Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality chaired by Senator Risa Hontiveros, which launched an investigation on the alleged crimes being committed within the religious organization, perpetrated by Quiboloy, also issued an arrest order against the sect leader for failing to participate in the inquiry.

Several former members of the KOJC testified during the committee hearing where they narrated the abuses they suffered at the hands of Quiboloy.

Several of them were women, who at an early age, said they were sexually abused by Quiboloy. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)