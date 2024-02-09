Marcos sends regards to Britain’s King Charles

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has sent his regards and well wishes to Britain’s King Charles who was diagnosed with cancer.

“Sending my heartfelt best wishes to King Charles and Queen Camilla. The Philippines is with the United Kingdom in praying for the King's swift and full recovery,” Marcos said in a statement posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Friday, February 9, 2024.

King Charles, 75, took over the monarchy in September 2022 following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth.

On Monday, February 5, 2024, the Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles, 75, will be suspending his public engagements to undergo cancer treatment.

He will, however, continue with state business and will not be handing over his constitutional roles as head of state.

The announcement came after King Charles spent three nights in the hospital for treatment of an enlarged prostate. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)