Marcos sets unified 3-tier framework for class suspensions

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has established a unified framework governing the suspension and resumption of in-person classes, with decisions based on hazard warnings, local risk assessments, and site-specific conditions.

Under Executive Order (EO) 130, signed on Oct. 28 and released on Tuesday, the framework adopts three mechanisms: automatic suspension and resumption based on prescribed technical thresholds; localized suspension and resumption by local chief executives; and granular suspension and resumption by educational institutions and learning centers.

Automatic suspensions will take effect without a separate declaration when official warnings, advisories, alert levels, forecasts, or other issuances from competent national agencies meet the applicable hazard and technical thresholds.

In the absence of an automatic suspension, local chief executives may suspend classes in specific areas based on documented risk assessments and prevailing conditions, in coordination with concerned agencies and the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

Schools and learning centers may also declare granular suspensions based on documented, site-specific conditions indicating an actual or imminent threat to the safety, health or welfare of learners and personnel. This option may be exercised only when no applicable automatic or local suspension is in effect.

The order provides that classes will resume upon the expiration of the suspension period or the lifting, downgrading, or expiration of the relevant warning or declaration, subject to required safety inspections.

It also allows schools to seek earlier resumption in areas covered by a local suspension, provided they submit a documented site-specific safety assessment and secure the concurrence of the concerned local chief executive.

The Department of Education (DepEd), as the lead implementing agency, is tasked with overseeing the framework and issuing guidelines in coordination with the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), Department of Science and Technology (DOST), Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), and other agencies.

The order directs DepEd to issue implementing guidelines within 30 days, specifying technical thresholds, criteria, documentary requirements, timelines, and coordination procedures. (Darryl John Esguerra/PNA)