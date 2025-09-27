Marcos shifts P255.5B from DPWH projects to key programs

PRESIDENT Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. said Friday, September 27, 2025, that P255.5 billion originally earmarked for Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) flood control projects next year has been redirected to other agencies for priority programs.

Marcos said the funds were reallocated after his administration found several flood control projects to be “nonexistent” or substandard.

“Hindi pera ng gobyerno ito, pera ng taong-bayan ito. Kaya’t tinitiyak natin na tama ang gawa,” he added.

(This is not government money, this is the people’s money.)

The funds will now support programs in social welfare, health, education, agriculture, and labor, among others.

Breakdown of the reallocation:

P36B to the Department of Social Welfare and Development for 4Ps, crisis aid, Payapa at Masaganang Pamayanan (Pamana) Program, and livelihood programs.

P26.55B to the Department of Education for classrooms, feeding programs, indigenous peoples’ education, Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (Aral) program, and special needs education.

P39.37B to the Department of Agriculturefor post-harvest facilities, crop insurance, and fishport projects.

P29.28B to the Department of Health for medical aid, legacy hospitals, and cancer care at Philippine Children’s Medical Center.

P60B to PhilHealth for the Yaman ng Kalusugan Program (Yakap), Bagong Urgent Care and Ambulatory Service (Bucas) centers, and outpatient medicines.

P9.3B to the Commission on Higher Education.

P1B to Technical Education and Skills Development Authority.

P450M to the Philippine Science High School System.

P1B to the Department of Transportation for MRT rehabilitation.

P18B to the Department of Labor and Employment for Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (Tupad) and livelihood programs.

P600M to the Department of Agrarian Reform for Beneficiaries’ Development and Sustainability Program and Land Tenure Security Program.

Marcos said the reallocation ensures that public funds are used for programs that directly benefit Filipinos. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)