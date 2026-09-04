Marcos signs amendments to the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. signed on Friday, September 4, 2026, the amendments to the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act (UAQTEA), which expands government assistance for college or vocational course students.

During the ceremonial signing of the measure, Marcos said the law would ensure that all Filipino youths, especially the most disadvantaged, had an equal chance at a quality tertiary education.

He said it is also part of government’s commitment to bring Filipinos closer to a future where every family would have at least one child who completes a bachelor’s degree or a technical-vocational education and training (TVET) program.

Under the UAQTEA, senior high school graduates from Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) are prioritized for the tertiary education subsidy if they are able to get into an eligible college or TVET.

The measure covers other expenses such as books, transportation, housing, laptops, internet access and licensure-related requirements.

The original law provided free tuition and other school fees in public higher education and state-run technical-vocational institutions, while providing assistance to learners with limited financial means through the Tertiary Education Subsidy.

The new measure also involves Private Education Assistance Program which allows disadvantaged students to enroll in private higher educational institutions.

“Poor and deserving students taking priority programs who are not covered by existing grants may also receive government support to pursue their studies in qualified private higher education and technical-vocational institutions. This expands the opportunities for more Filipinos to earn a degree, a diploma, or skills qualification,” Marcos said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)