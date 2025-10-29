Marcos signs Anti-Pogo Act of 2025 into law

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has signed into law Republic Act 12312, also known as the Anti-Pogo Act of 2025.

Marcos enacted the law, which formally abolishes all offshore gaming operations in the country on October 23, 2025.

The law bans the establishment, operation, service provision, and facilitation of offshore gaming operations in the Philippines. It also revokes existing licenses and permits issued to such entities under previous laws and provides penalties for individuals and organizations involved, including hefty fines, imprisonment, and the forfeiture of properties used in unlawful activities.

The measure further mandates that assets, equipment, and paraphernalia used in prohibited Pogo activities be forfeited to the government and destroyed if necessary.

It also creates an oversight mechanism, an Administrative Oversight Committee (AOC), to be led by the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) to ensure effective implementation.

In a statement, Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, principal author of the law, lauded its enactment, saying it ensures sustained government action against Pogo-like entities that have remained in the country despite the ban implemented since January.

"I am elated by the enactment of this measure as the Pogos have brought nothing but a surge in criminalities that include kidnapping, human trafficking, and prostitution, among others. This isn't just an economic issue but a moral imperative," Gatchalian said.

"Makakamit natin ang totoong pag-unlad kung uunahin natin ang kapakanan ng ating mga kababayan at peace and order sa bansa. Ang batas na ito ay para tuluyan nang mapuksa ang mga salot na dulot ng Pogo," he added.

(We will achieve true progress if we prioritize the welfare of our fellow Filipinos and the peace and order of our nation. This law aims to completely eradicate the ills brought about by Pogos.)

Pogos have been under scrutiny for years due to concerns over tax evasion, lack of regulation, criminality, human trafficking, and other illicit activities. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)