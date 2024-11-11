Marcos signs Create More Act to drive jobs, investment in PH

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. signed on Monday, November 11, 2024, the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises to Maximize Opportunities for Reinvigorating the Economy (Create More) Act, which aims to generate more jobs for Filipinos and spur economic growth.

In his speech during the ceremonial signing held in Malacañang, Marcos expressed confidence that through the Create More Act, domestic and foreign investments focusing on strategic industries that will shape the country’s future will pour in.

“Create More sets the stage for a business landscape that empowers our enterprises and enhances their growth prospects,” Marcos said.

“By building on the reforms initiated through the Create Act, we have enhanced our tax regime [and] incentive framework, and making it more inviting for investment—while remaining steadfast in the principles of fiscal prudence and stability,” he added.

The law clarifies the rules of availment of value-added tax (VAT) and duty incentives and further extends its coverage to include non-registered exporters and high-value domestic market enterprises.

It also offers a more efficient process for excise tax refunds, in line with the government’s efforts to ease the way business is done in the country.

The newly signed law also clarifies local taxation during the Income Tax Holiday and Enhanced Deductions Regime, which will create a fair and balanced system for local taxes and give businesses greater security.

It also provides a more efficient approval process by raising the investment capital approval threshold for investment promotion agencies from P1 billion to P15 billion.

The Fiscal Incentives Review Board will only be required to review projects exceeding the said amount.

Create More also expands the Enhanced Deductions Regime, offering greater tax relief to registered business enterprises, as well as providing tax or duty exemptions on donations of capital equipment, raw materials, spare parts, or accessories to the government, government-owned and -controlled corporations, the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, state universities and colleges, the Department of Education, or accredited schools under the Commission on Higher Education.

“Create More is a tangible proof that we hear and respond to the voices of the business community. This reaffirms our commitment to work hand-in-hand with enterprise, continually seeking avenues to make your investments grow and prosper,” said Marcos. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)