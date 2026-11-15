Marcos signs EO for AI Governance Framework

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has signed an executive order (EO) for the adoption of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Governance Framework and creating the National Artificial Intelligence Council (NAIC), as the administration recognizes AI as a tool to improve people’s lives.

In a press conference on Saturday, November 14, 2026, Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro announced the signing of EO 131 on November 12.

The EO adopts the AI Governance Framework as the "national strategic guide for policy formulation, regulatory coordination, institutional development, capacity-building, and other governance measures necessary to support and strengthen the Philippine AI ecosystem."

"Kailangan tiyakin din na ang pag-unlad ng AI ay may konkretong pakinabang sa mga manggagawa, negosyo, komunidad at buong bansa," Castro said.

(It is also important to ensure that the development of AI delivers tangible benefits to workers, businesses, communities, and the country as a whole.)

"Layon nitong tiyakin na ang AI ay maipatutupad nang responsable, ligtas, etikal at may sapat na proteksyon upang mapanatili ang tiwala ng publiko," she added.

(It aims to ensure that AI is implemented responsibly, safely, and ethically, with adequate safeguards in place to maintain public trust.)

Under the EO, the NAIC, which is chaired by the executive secretary, was designated to coordinate, facilitate and monitor the implementation of the AI Governance Framework and related initiatives.

Among the member agencies of the NAIC were the Department of Information and Communications Technology, Department of Science and Technology, Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Finance, Department of Education, Department of Labor and Employment, Department of Budget and Management, Commission on Higher Education, and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority.

The vice chairperson of the NAIC is the secretary of the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development.

The TWG, composed by the members of the NAIC, is mandated to:

* Formulate action plans to strengthen institutional capacity for AI governance.

* Advance basic and applied AI research and development, establish trustworthy data systems in compliance with data privacy laws, improve the availability and quality of datasets for responsible AI development and deployment, and accelerate digital transformation to promote data interoperability.

* Establish a national AI competency and digital workforce development program, promote AI and digital education and literacy across sectors, and institutionalize scholarship programs supporting AI research, development and use.

* Formulate action plans aligned with the Philippines AI Infrastructure Masterplan 2026-2033 to accelerate the rollout of affordable, reliable, fast and secure digital infrastructure, encourage investments in scalable computing infrastructure, and integrate the energy and water requirements of AI infrastructure into national resource planning.

* Mainstream responsible AI investments in public sector planning and budgeting, mobilize private sector investments through public-private partnerships, and promote innovative financing mechanisms for AI development and adoption across the public and private sectors, including micro, small and medium enterprises and startups. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)