Marcos signs into law the 'New Philippine Passport Act'

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. signed into law a measure seeking the establishment of an online application portal for passport application.

Marcos signed into law on March 11, 2024, the “New Philippine Passport Act” which repealed Republic Act No. 8239, or the “Philippine Passport Act of 1996.”

The new law mandates the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to establish and maintain an online application portal and Electronic One-Stop Shop readily accessible on its official website.

It also authorizes the DFA to provide offsite and mobile passport services in areas outside of the consular offices and foreign service posts (FSPs), arrange accommodations for the applications of regular passports by senior citizens, persons with disabilities (PWDs), pregnant women, minors aged seven years old and below, solo parents, Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW), and individuals with emergency and exceptional cases.

The law also states that any person or entity without legal authority who confiscates, retains, or withholds any passport issued by the DFA shall suffer the penalty of imprisonment of not less than 12 years and shall pay a fine of not less than P1 million, but not more than P2 million.

An imprisonment of six to 15 years and a fine of not less than P100,000 but not more than P250,000 will be meted against those who will be found guilty of passport forging and other offenses related to improper use of passport and other travel documents.

On offenses relating to passport issuances, violators will face a minimum of six years imprisonment to a maximum of 12 years incarceration and a fine of not less than P100,000 but not more than P250,000.

The law also outlined penalties for unfair and discriminatory practices in passport issuance, from suspension and dismissal from services, as well as fines of up to P250,000 and six-year imprisonment at the maximum.

Regular passports are issued to Filipino citizens who are not eligible or entitled to diplomatic or official passports, including government officials or employees going abroad for pleasure or other personal reasons.

Government officials and employees and members of their families may, during their incumbency in office, hold two passports simultaneously.

The new passport law takes effect 15 days following the completion of its publication either in the Official Gazette or in a newspaper of general circulation. (TPM)