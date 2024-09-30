Marcos signs law against agricultural smuggling, hoarding, cartels

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. signed into law a measure that aims to strengthen the country’s fight against smuggling, hoarding, and cartel operations on agricultural products.

Marcos enacted Republic Act No. 12022 or the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act, which classifies smuggling, hoarding, and cartel operations involving agricultural products as economic sabotage, a non-bailable offense punishable by life imprisonment and fines up to five times the value of the goods involved.

“The passage of the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act will set in motion transformative outcomes. It is a proactive measure to prevent the entry of smuggled agricultural products, ensuring that the correct duties and taxes are paid while imposing higher penalties on violators,” Marcos said.

“This law shapes a stronger, more resilient agricultural sector that defends both our farmers and our consumers. It also safeguards public health by preventing the consumption or industrial processing of agricultural products that lack the necessary sanitary and phytosanitary permits. It ensures that what ends up on the tables of every Filipino family is safe and of the highest quality,” he added.

Under the law, not only the masterminds but also their accomplices will be held accountable for such crimes.

Marcos earlier ordered the creation of the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Council and the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Enforcement Group, which will focus on dismantling smuggling operations, apprehending offenders, and developing a special team of prosecutors across the country to expedite cases related to agricultural sabotage.

“No longer will these cases gather dust. They will be prioritized and they will be resolved urgently. We will confront and dismantle the powerful forces that have long exploited our system for their own gain, ensuring that justice prevails, and the dignity of our agricultural sector is upheld,” the President said.

“No more backdoors, no more shortcuts, and certainly no more turning a blind eye in Bagong Pilipinas,” he added.

In a statement on Monday, Senator Loren Legarda expressed optimism that the enactment of the law will make food products more affordable for Filipino families, noting that it gives the government more teeth in capturing, prosecuting, and punishing those who want to take advantage of the unequal system between farmers and abusive parties who seek to make a profit.

“Our fervent hope is to seek better days for our farmers, who have been ravaged by unequal business practices and unfavorable weather disturbances which have destroyed their produce,” Legarda said.

“With this new law, the legal collection of taxes, as well as the proper paying of value-added tax, will improve drastically through the availability of more products for public consumption,” she added.

Senator Cynthia Villar, who authored the measure, also welcomed the signing of the law against activities that disrupt the economy.

She said such activities include the creation of artificial shortage, promoting excessive importation, manipulating prices and supply, evading payment or underpaying tariffs and customs duties, threatening local production and food security, gaining excessive or exorbitant profits by exploiting situations, creating scarcity, and entering into agreements that defeat fair competition to the prejudice of the public. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)