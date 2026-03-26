Marcos signs law allowing fuel tax cuts amid oil price surge

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has signed into law Republic Act 12316, granting the executive branch the authority to temporarily suspend or reduce excise taxes on petroleum products in response to surging global oil prices brought about by the conflict in the Middle East.

In a statement released by the Presidential Communications Office, the Malacañang said the new measure is positioned as a proactive safeguard against the economic strain of a potential oil price spike, particularly as tensions in the Middle East threaten global supply and drive up fuel costs.

Republic Act 12316 empowers the President, upon the recommendation of the Development Budget Coordination Committee and in coordination with the Energy secretary, to suspend or reduce excise taxes once the average price of Dubai crude oil reaches or exceeds $80 per barrel for a continuous period of one month.

As of March 9, the price of Dubai crude had already breached $100 per barrel, raising fears of higher fuel costs in the Philippines and other oil importing countries.

The law sets clear limits on the exercise of this authority, noting that any suspension or reduction may last for a maximum of three months at a time, and no more than one year in total.

Taxes will automatically revert to their original rates either one week after the average monthly price of Dubai crude falls below the $80 threshold, as certified by the Department of Energy, or after the three-month period expires, whichever comes first.

“The power of the President to temporarily suspend or reduce the excise tax on petroleum products granted under this Section shall be exercised only until December 31, 2028,” the law states.

The measure also requires the executive branch to submit a detailed report to Congress outlining the rationale behind any tax adjustment including projected revenue losses, the impact on household spending, inflation, and fuel prices, as well as a cost-benefit analysis and any potential market distortions.

“The report shall include a recommendation on whether the suspension or reduction of excise taxes should be maintained, modified, or lifted, and shall form part of the basis for any continued suspension or reduction” the law further provides.

To strengthen monitoring mechanisms, oil companies will be mandated to submit monthly data to the Department of Energy detailing the cost components of petroleum products sold in the market.

The measure is expected to give the government greater flexibility in responding to volatile oil markets, while attempting to balance fiscal stability with consumer protection.

Republic Act 12316 will take effect 15 days after its publication in the Official Gazette or in a newspaper of general circulation. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)