Marcos signs laws to streamline procurement, combat online scams

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. signed into law on Saturday, July 20, 2024, two new measures aimed at attaining a strong, responsive and efficient bureaucracy, and establishing safeguards for the financial rights and welfare of Filipinos.

Two days before his third State of the Nation Address (Sona), Marcos signed into law the New Government Procurement Act (NGPA) and the Anti-Financial Account Scamming Act (Afasaa).

The NGPA, which updated the Government Procurement Reform Act or Republic Act No. 1984, streamlines the procurement process from three months to just 60 days by standardizing procurement forms and institutionalizing electronic procurement.

It includes 11 new modalities of procurement that will afford greater flexibility for government agencies in choosing the manner of acquiring the best goods and services.

It also introduces the “Most Economically Advantageous Responsive Bid,” which considers the qualitative and economic value of a proposal, as an alternative to the prevailing practice of choosing the lowest calculated and responsive bid.

“This frees us from the obligation of selecting the lowest-priced bid when there is a better choice. This will ensure that we get not only the best prices but the best deals for our clients, the Filipino people,” Marcos said.

“Another important feature is the conduct of Strategic Procurement Planning, which mandates more detailed and purposeful planning to increase the success rates of procurement transactions,” he added.

Marcos said the NGPA also demonstrates the country’s commitment to addressing the worsening pollution and challenges of climate change, as it includes sustainable and green public procurement practices.

Meantime, in a bid to combat the increasing cases of online scamming, the Afasa directs financial institutions to implement necessary safeguards to protect the accounts of Filipinos.

It also defines and penalizes money muling activities, which is a type of money laundering, social engineering schemes, economic sabotage, and other offenses involving financial accounts.

The measure gives the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas the power to probe and inquire into financial accounts, which may be involved in prohibited acts.

“This is essential in this time as cybercriminals use technology to defraud fellow Filipinos — causing not only personal economic loss through them but also a loss of trust in financial institutions,” Marcos said.

“It will protect our people from falling prey to perpetrators who target their banks and e-wallet accounts…I hope that, through this law, we can deter the majority of the financial scams that we have been seeing while at the same time fostering greater trust in our digitization efforts,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)