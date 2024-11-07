Marcos signs new law to address jobs mismatch, enhance career dev’t

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. signed into law on Thursday the Enterprise-Based Education and Training (EBET) Framework Act to address the critical issue of underemployment in the country.

A priority legislation of the administration, Republic Act 12063, or the EBET Framework Act, aims to institutionalize and strengthen apprenticeship programs in the country to address the jobs-skills mismatch and develop a more skilled and globally competitive Filipino workforce.

Marcos said the new law would improve the country’s employment figures by focusing on upskilling and development.

On Wednesday, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) released the latest Labor Force Survey, reporting positive employment and unemployment trends under the Marcos administration.

“I’m happy to note that our employment and unemployment rates improved in the past three months. With this law, I’m confident that we will be able to sustain and further improve these numbers,” he said during the ceremonial signing of the new law in Malacañang.

“By establishing a framework on career advancement and industry-relevant skills, this law directly addresses the issues on the lack of formal training and skill mismatches, ensuring that every Filipino can contribute and benefit from our nation’s growth.”

The President said the EBET would provide Filipino workers with accessible and relevant skills training that will allow them to earn practical skills for immediate employment, targeting foundational and mid-level skills.

“By opening pathways to professional growth, employment opportunities, and entrepreneurship, we are answering the call for quality employment and fostering a globally competitive workforce,” he said.

The law will strengthen partnerships with the private sector “to align our training programs with real-world industry needs,” according to the President.

He explained that the EBET Framework Act would harmonize various approaches, including apprenticeship, leadership, and dual training system, under one cohesive structure designed with inclusivity. (PNA)